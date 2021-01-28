Assurance and risk management company DNV GL is to combine its current Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables businesses into one new arm called Energy Systems.

The move will better reflect the emerging energy future, which will see renewables take a greater share of the energy mix and decarbonisation become a major focus.

Energy Systems, which will start operating from February 1, will provide certification, advisory and digital monitoring services to the entire energy value chain.

Ditlev Engel, who has been chief executive of DNV-GL Energy since 2016, will lead the new business, which will consist of approximately 4,000 energy experts.

Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL, said the creation of Energy Systems is a “response to a rapidly-changing energy market in search for deeper decarbonization”.

“We want to enable our customers to tackle the energy transition faster. By combining our expertise, we will better serve customers operating in, and entering, the energy market. This new structure will help us serve all players in the energy market.”

Whilst renewable energy is increasing market share, DNV GL will continue to work with the oil and gas sector as it refocuses on decarbonisation. The sector will play an essential role in the energy transition with natural gas set to become the single largest energy source by the middle of the decade, whilst hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage will be important tools in the low carbon toolkit for the hard to abate sectors.

Ditlev Engel said: “Joining forces in Energy Systems gives DNV GL the size to work with the key industry players to help scale green energy technology and optimize safety from production to consumption.

“There is no hiding from the fact that we are on course for damaging global warming, but we have the technology to transition faster. I see a greater willingness amongst policymakers and companies to speed up the decarbonization of the sector and we at DNV GL are ready to play our part, so we can tackle the needed energy transformation much faster.”

The decision to create the Energy Systems business area was taken after a strategic review of DNV GL’s business, which also led to the renaming of the company to DNV from March 1, 2021.

Going forward, DNV GL will be a company of three houses consisting of approximately 12,000 experts; maritime classification society, independent energy experts and certification body, and a business assurance house that is shaping how products and supply chains are assured.