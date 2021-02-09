Denmark has reached a landmark agreement on the construction of an energy hub in the North Sea. The energy hub will be an artificially constructed island 80 kilometres from the shore of the peninsula Jutland.

Fully implemented, it will be able to cover the consumption of 10 million European households.

The energy hub will serve as an offshore power plant gathering and distributing green electricity from hundreds of wind turbines around the island directly to consumers in countries surrounding the North Sea. The island is expected to have a total area of at least 120,000 square meters and in its first phase, it will be able to provide 3 million European households with green energy.

The project will be a public-private partnership between the Danish State and private companies. The State will own the majority of the island, but private companies will be crucial for the project to fulfill the potential with regards to innovation, flexibility, cost-effectiveness and business potential.

The artificial island will offer opportunities to expand the project, for example by building a harbor and facilities for storage and conversion of green electricity from the nearby wind turbines in the sea. It is the long-term ambition to be able to store green electricity on the island, convert it to liquid green fuel, and send it via subsea cables to Denmark and neighbouring countries.

Danish minister for climate, Dan Jørgensen, said: “We are at the dawn of a new era for energy. Last year, Denmark set a cutoff date for fossil fuel extraction. Today we are taking a decisive step toward a clean energy future. The EU has set a goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and the Commission has set a target of 300GW offshore wind energy in order to attain this goal. By constructing the world’s first energy hub with a potential capacity of 10GW, Denmark significantly contributes to this ambitious target. Not only by dramatically expanding renewable energy production but also by supplying our European neighbours with an abundance of renewable energy”.

Jørgensen adds: “The energy hub in the North Sea will be the largest construction project in Danish history. It will make a big contribution to the realization of the enormous potential for European offshore wind, and I am excited for our future collaboration with other European countries.”

Details about the ownership of the island will be specified in order for a tender for private partnerships to be opened, making the island a reality as soon as possible.