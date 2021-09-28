Clir Renewables named one of Canada’s top growing companies

Clir Renewables (Clir), a company focusing on maximising project returns from renewable energy assets, has been recognised as one of Canada’s top growing companies of 2021 by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business.

Launched in 2019, Canada’s Top Growing Companies aims to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses.

The programme ranks public and private companies based on three-year revenue growth. Clir achieved the 95th spot on the list.

This year’s list of 448 companies is especially significant due to the unprecedented year caused by the ongoing pandemic. As renewable energy capacity worldwide sees significant growth, increasing 45% in 2020, Clir has experienced unprecedented demand for its analytics and reporting software.

Gareth Brown, CEO, Clir Renewables, said: “It’s an exciting time to be a technology start-up in Canada.

“At Clir, we’re reducing humankind’s impact on the planet by turning renewable energy data into actionable insights. With the highest-fidelity wind and solar data models, our clients are able to maximize the performance and output of their assets. We’re proud of the impact that our technology has made, excited for our future growth, and delighted to be listed among these incredible Canadian companies.”

Founded in 2017, Clir combines intuitive software, advanced data science and machine learning to analyse data and provide actionable insights to solar and wind farm owners and operators. With over 300GW of renewable energy project experience, the company has optimised and maximised the financial returns of over 10GW of wind and solar projects.

Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail, added: “Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”