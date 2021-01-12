UK multinational utility Centrica Energy Trading has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) with Finnish renewable energy investor Taaleri Energia.

Taaleri Energia and Centrica have signed a five-year PPA under which Centrica will off-take Taaleri’s power production across 13 sites in Finland.

Commenting on the deal, Cassim Mangerah, managing director of Centrica Energy Marketing & Trading, said: “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Taaleri Energia and help them to realise their green ambitions.

“Being awarded its Finnish operational renewable portfolio and growing our presence in Norway is an important milestone for our route-to-market business, and demonstrates our reputation and capabilities as a leading partner in renewable energy trading and corporate PPAs.”

Related articles:

Iberdrola signs Spain’s first long-term PPA with a pharmaceutical company

New report reveals Spain and UK as most active markets for PPA offers

Taking green PPAs to the next level

In Norway, the two companies signed a 10-year PPA in which Centrica will provide services to balance one of Taaleri Energia’s wind projects.

Centrica will be responsible for long-term energy trading at a 33MW wind project.

Taaleri Energia’s managing director, Kai Rintala, adds: “We are pleased with these long-term agreements with Centrica. We have concluded a series of successful PPAs together and we value Centrica’s expertise and capabilities when it comes to renewable energy trading and risk mitigation.”

Sign up for our newsletter