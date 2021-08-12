In Brazil, the state government of Rio Grande do Norte and Enterprize Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will enable the region to expand its portfolio of renewables.

Enterprise Energy has been tasked with identifying opportunities for the development of green hydrogen, offshore wind, and green ammonia in the state. To do so, the company will engage with local businesses, academic institutions, and local and federal authorities on infrastructure development and operation.

In addition to identifying opportunities for projects development, Enterprise Energy will also assess the environmental and socio-economic impacts of these projects.

Rio Grande do Norte, which accounts for more than two-thirds of Brazil’s total renewables capacity, has the potential to produce an additional 700 GW of offshore wind energy capacity, according to a report released by the Energy Research Office.

Due to frequent droughts which are in turn reducing water levels in dams and hydropower generation, the state is exploring the use of green hydrogen, wind energy and other clean energy resources to secure energy supply, according to a statement.

In addition, green hydrogen will also help decarbonise industrial processes in the state.

Ian Hatton, Chairman, Enterprize Energy, said: “In addition to offshore wind’s capacity to decarbonise energy supply, advances in wind-driven electrolysis should enable Rio Grande do Norte to become a centre for green, zero-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production in South America. These ‘renewable gases’ will be instrumental for use in not only the domestic agrichemical, industrial and maritime sectors, but also for international export.”