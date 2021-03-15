A new power purchase agreement has been signed by lighthouse bp and Snowy Hydro to power bp’s service stations in New South Wales using renewables.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) will enable the fourth largest energy retailer in the Australian National Electricity Market to construct its 107MWdc West Wyalong solar farm to supply the service stations with renewable energy.

Snowy Hydro will purchase two-thirds of the 238,000MWh generated annually from the solar farm through a 15-year PPA. Under this arrangement, Snowy-Hydro will in turn supply 23,000MWh of renewable energy annually, through Red Energy, to bp for 10 years.

Bp’s New South Wales service stations will be supplied with renewables as from January 2023.

Following the signing of a contract with an EPC company bp is now working to bring the project portfolio to financial close.

Adam Pegg, country manager, Lightsource bp – Australia, said: “We are delighted to be able to leverage our existing relationship with Snowy Hydro on our solar farm in Wellington, to sign this PPA with our West Wyalong project. Being able to facilitate powering bp’s service stations in New South Wales with renewable electricity from our West Wyalong solar farm is an achievement which demonstrates our commitment to provide sustainable and affordable energy to our communities.”

Frédéric Baudry, president, bp Australia and SVP fuels & low carbon solutions, Asia Pacific said: “Powering these bp sites using renewable energy is a demonstration of our strategy in action and is another step towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world to get to net zero. We are proud to be advancing solar in Australia in partnership with Lightsource bp.”

Paul Broad, Snowy Hydro’s CEO said: “We are pleased to be able to keep facilitating the deployment of renewable energy into the grid and providing innovative solutions to help our customers meet their sustainability needs.”