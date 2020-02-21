Vital Energi has signed a contract to develop a new waste-to-energy facility near Burton Upon Trent. The 18 MW facility will provide green electricity from non-recyclable Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF).

The Drakelow plant has been designed by the Vital Energi team and will be built, owned and operated by the Vital Energi Group.

In addition to generating 18 MW of low-carbon electricity, the facility will also divert waste from landfills, having the capability to process 169,000 tonnes of non-recyclable Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) each year.

The RDF is combusted and the syngas produced during this process is then consumed by the boiler to create steam. The steam drives the 18 MW turbine which generates electricity. An additional benefit of the project is that the facility design allows generated heat to provide heat and hot water for nearby developments if needed.

Vital Energi is investing its own technical and financial resources into this facility with the balance of the investment being provided from external funding sources.

Ashley Malin, Vital Energi’s project development director explains, “The UK faces many environmental challenges and this facility is an exciting opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and divert waste from landfills. We are extremely excited to be delivering and operating this facility, which will make a positive contribution to the UK’s low-carbon infrastructure.

“We have worked with a team of industry experts in the Energy from Waste (EfW) sector to bring this project to market and we would like to thank them for their contributions to deliver a major project that will contribute to the UK’s low carbon infrastructure.”

The Vital Energi team has been supported by a range of specialist companies and stakeholders which includes:

Squire Patton Boggs – Provided legal support for all aspects of the transaction from the outset to financial close

Royal Haskoning – Technical adviser on the project, along with providing additional support on the key technology islands

Future Earth Energy (FEE) – Scheme developer who set up and owned “ProjectCo”

EON – Land owners that provided the lease agreement

Beauparc Group has been awarded the exclusive fuel supply agreement and will supply Vital Energi with 169,000 tonnes of refuse derived fuel over the long-term supply contract.

The new waste-to-energy facility is scheduled to be completed by 2023 and Vital Energi will have a 30-year concession to operate the facility.

