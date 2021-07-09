Valmet will deliver a complete turnkey BioPower 5 power plant to produce green electricity and heat for the city of Salzburg, Austria.

The plant was ordered by Austrian energy and technology company Salzburg AG, and will be commissioned and started up in August 2023.

“We are constructing the Siezenheim II plant in Salzburg to increase the share of CO2-neutral district heat production to 40 per cent,” said Siegfried Müllegger, Head of Energy Technologies at Salzburg AG.

“With the plant, it will be possible to provide 8,300 additional homes with bio district heat and 7,000 additional homes with ecologically produced power in Salzburg in the future.”

Markus Bolhàr-Nordenkampf, Valmet’s director of Energy Sales and Service Operations, said: “This is the first modular BioPower plant that Valmet will deliver to Austria, so it is a great opening for us in decarbonizing the local energy sector.

“The use of local renewable biomass fuels ensures reliable and sustainable energy supply and creates jobs locally.”

Valmet will supply fuel handling, a boiler, a turbine, a flue gas cleaning system and the Valmet DNA automation system. The plant will have a maximum electrical output of about 4MW and a maximum heat output of 17MW.

Valmet’s modularized BioPower power plant is based on proven combustion technology combined with factory manufactured and tested modules.

Manufacturing the modules in the factory enables faster project implementation, shorter site time and completion with better quality and lower implementation risks, according to Valmet.