A division of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will refurbish a 22MW waste-to-energy power plant in Japan.

MHI Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co. received the order from Clean Authority of Tokyo to extend the life of the authority’s Minato waste-to-energy plant. MHIEC will refurbish and improve stroker type incinerators and other equipment.

The Minato plant can treat up to 900 metric tons per day of waste. It uses three incinerators to produce 22MW of power capacity.

The plant facility renovation contract to extend service life covers refurbishment of superannuated main equipment, including the refuse feeder and incinerator furnace, along with equipment for ash treatment, bag filter, scrubber, boilers, power generators, and steam condensers, as well as electric instrumentation and water supply systems.

The adoption of nickel-base alloy cladding technology to counter boiler tube thinning, upgrading of the main equipment for steam turbines and power generators, and improved combustion with control technologies utilizing infrared (IR) sensors, will allow for long-term stable incineration and operation.

The facility will also utilize new motors and inverters for electric components to increase energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions by around 4 percent annually.

The contract is valued at 7.6 billion Japanese yen ($72.2 million), with completion scheduled for January 2023. MHIEC received a similar order from Clean Authority of TOKYO in fiscal 2016 to extend the service life of its Ariake WtE Plant, which was completed in fiscal 2019.

Clean Authority of TOKYO was established in fiscal 2000 to handle waste treatment for Tokyo’s 23 wards. Located in the Chiyoda Ward main government building, the organization manages 21 plants throughout the city, including facilities undergoing renovation. The Minato WtE Plant was designed and built by MHI, and completed in January 1999.

Originally published on power-eng.com

