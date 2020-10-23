In Scotland, Shetland Islands Council has selected technology company B&W Renewable to upgrade the Lerwick waste-to-energy plant.

The aim of the $3 million contract is to reduce emissions and increase efficiency of the plant.

B&W Renewable will design, supply and install new, patented water-cooled wear zones, a secondary air system, waste feed hopper and associated equipment, and provide a control system upgrade.

The equipment upgrades will boost the plant’s municipal waste-processing capacity by 15%.

The plant provides hot water to the local district heating company, Shetland Heat, Energy & Power Ltd., which supplies more than 1,200 local homes and businesses.

B&W Renewable will also provide grate and boiler maintenance services, training, start-up support and performance optimisation services for the energy recovery plant.

The project is scheduled for completion and handover to the customer in the fall of 2021.

B&W chief operating officer Jimmy Morgan, said: “B&W Renewable is proud to be a leading provider of equipment and services to the renewable energy plant fleet in Europe and throughout the world.

“We look forward to executing this important project and appreciate the confidence Shetland Islands Council has shown in our clean energy technologies.”