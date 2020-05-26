Germany’s solar Belectric GmbH will build a 38 MW solar park for European mega-utility Vattenfall at the Swedish company’s Haringvliet Zuid hybrid complex, according to a release from the German company.

The power plant will include a 22 MW wind farm, along with 12 MW of battery storage on a 30-hectare site on the island of Goeree-Overflakke in South Holland province, approximately 30 km from the city of Rotterdam.

The German firm also intends to manage the solar park’s operation and maintenance (O&M) for an initial period of two years.

“The Netherlands is currently one of the most dynamic – and innovative – markets in Europe,” explained Ingo Alphéus, CEO of Belectric. “The Belectric solar farm complements the power generation profile of the wind farm, so that there are significantly fewer peaks.”

“These components are combined with a battery storage system to produce a utility-scale green power plant – one which will play an important role in stabilising the power grid.” he added.

“Wind and solar generation profiles complement each other and reduce the load on the grid compared to a single generation technology,” noted Claus Wattendrup, head of the solar & batteries business unit at Vattenfall. “The costs for grid connection are significantly reduced compared to stand-alone systems. This will reduce the cost of renewable electricity and ultimately benefit customers.”

