The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will be working alongside ENEA Consulting and Deloitte to gather input from the public to develop the country’s Bioenergy Roadmap.

The Bioenergy Roadmap is expected to be completed in the second half of this year and will focus on:

Quantifying the economic opportunities for Australia, including a focus on regional Australia

The potential for biofuels to decarbonise the industrial and transport sectors and contribute more broadly to Australia’s liquid fuel security

Assessing where Australia has a competitive advantage

Identifying economic or regulatory impediments to future growth

Providing clear findings for industry and government to help inform the next stage of development of the sector.

The aim is to accelerate the role played by the bioenergy sector in Australia’s energy transition and in helping Australia meet its emission reduction commitments. The project is an important input into the Australian Government’s Technology Investment Roadmap.

ENEA Consulting and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu are conducting workshops, direct interviews and an open submission process to get the public’s input.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “The development of the Bioenergy Roadmap presents an opportunity to allow industry leaders, researchers and the public to provide insight into the current state of bioenergy in Australia and how best we can grow the sector in the future.

“It will also be an important input into the Australian Government’s Technology Investment Roadmap which will be released for public consultation soon.

Over the past 8 years, ARENA has provided approximately $118m in funding towards bioenergy projects across Australia.

Submissions are invited from businesses, research groups, industry associations, community groups and individuals until 5pm AEST on Friday 29 May 2020.

Sign up for our newsletter