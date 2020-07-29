The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided $300,000 in funding towards an industry-led initiative to develop a pathway to reduce emissions.

ClimateWorks Australia will use the funding to establish the Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative.

In partnership with Climate-KIC and research partners CSIRO and the Rocky Mountain Institute, ClimateWorks will work with industry participants to develop a practical programme to fill research gaps, identify challenges and develop projects for implementation.

The Australian Industry Energy Transitions Initiative (ETI) will bring together key industry stakeholders from hard-to-abate sectors to explore solutions that can help them reduce their emissions across their supply chains, and increase long term competitiveness through transitioning to clean energy solutions.

Other project partners include BHP, Woodside, BlueScope Steel, BP Australia, Orica, APA Group, and Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG). Together, these participants account for 13.6% of Australian industrial emissions. They are joined by National Australia Bank, Schneider Electric, Australian Super and Wesfarmers Chemical, Energy & Fertilisers.

These five sectors together represent more than a quarter of Australia’s annual greenhouse gas emissions and approximately $160 billion in exports annually.

The initiative will focus on five supply chains which include iron and steel, aluminium and bauxite, liquefied natural gas, other metals (such as lithium, copper and nickel) and chemicals including plastics, fertilisers and explosives.

The Australian Industry Group and the Australian Industry Greenhouse Network will also fund the initiative.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller, said: “Accelerating the uptake of renewable energy in the industrial sector is a critical part of helping Australia reduce our emissions. Providing industry with information and insights on energy options such as renewables and alternative fuels will also help industry meet their market needs as global demand for low carbon products grows.”

“This initiative has some ‘heavy hitters’ at the table and we’re expecting the collaboration will allow for the exchange of ideas and knowledge that will benefit across sectors and supply chains.

“Importantly, we also believe the ETI fits well with the goals of the Australian Government’s Technology Investment Roadmap which will provide a strategic approach to future investments in low emissions technologies.”