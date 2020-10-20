ERM Power, a subsidiary of Shell Energy Australia, has secured funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to help Queensland manufacturing businesses better understand what’s needed to make the switch to clean energy.

ERM Power will leverage the $250,000 in ARENA funding to implement its $600,000 programme.

The project will include 20 manufacturers who will undergo energy assessments in a bid to identify how they can increase energy productivity and renewable energy generation by electrifying traditional gas-based processes and optimising onsite solar.

ERM Power will assess 13 businesses that predominantly use electricity and seven businesses that predominantly use gas for energy in Cairns, Townsville, Rockhampton and South-East Queensland.

The business sites have been selected across sub-sectors including food and beverage, metals production, chemical production and machinery and equipment fabrication.

A comprehensive energy management plan will be designed specifically to meet the needs of businesses in those sub-sectors. The project is expected to help Queensland manufacturers improve their energy productivity and drive sector improvements through a web-based portal, knowledge sharing and public forums.

The project follows a successful pilot in 2018 that identified energy cost savings of up to 28% for participating businesses.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said supporting industry to reduce emissions and transition to clean energy was a priority for ARENA and well aligned with the Australian Government’s recently released Low Emissions Technology Statement.

“The importance of supporting industry to reduce emissions through transitioning to clean energy technologies is a key element of the recently released First Low Emissions Technology Statement.

“This project is a great initiative in helping to reduce barriers for Queensland businesses to access information, training and networking opportunities to support renewable energy uptake in the manufacturing sector.”

Greg Joiner, vice president of Shell Energy Australia and the CEO of ERM Power, said: “Energy can be complex to navigate, and a lack of access to relevant, credible information and tools is a significant barrier to improving energy productivity. This program aims to break through those barriers by making the complex more simple, and we are proud to be a part of that.”