French multinational industrial gas company Air Liquide has signed a power purchase agreement with TotalEnergies for the supply of renewable energy to power the company’s operations in Belgium.

As a result of the deal, TotalEnergies will provide Air Liquide with 50GWh of renewable energy capacity per annum over a period of 15 years.

The renewable energy capacity will be sourced from an offshore wind energy farm in the Belgian North Sea.

The deal will enable Air Liquide to reduce its carbon footprint and play a key role in accelerating the energy transition by moving away from fossil-fueled electricity.

The deal is expected to help avoid the emissions of 270,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the 15 year period.

Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies, said: “A growing number of companies are shifting to renewable energy, and we want to support them on their path towards carbon neutrality. There is a dynamic market for corporate PPAs in Europe, and we want TotalEnergies to take a strong leadership position.”

TotalEnergies is currently building a clean energy portfolio that would enable the company to ensure that renewables account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. The company has a target to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and 100GW by 2030.

This contract with Air Liquide follows other Corporate PPAs signed earlier this year by TotalEnergies with Orange, Microsoft and Merck.

Francois Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said: “In line with its ambitious Sustainability Objectives, Air Liquide is regularly increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix it uses to power its operations.

“This enables us to decarbonize our activities and also to provide our customers with solutions contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. With this new long-term contract, the Group actively supports the ongoing and unprecedented transformation of the energy sector in Europe, to foster a low-carbon economy in Europe.”