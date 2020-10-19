Construction of the Andes Solar II-B solar+storage project, as well as the Capo Lindo wind farm has been started by AES Gener.

Andes Solar II-B, the first solar plus storage project in Chile, is to be located in the Antofagasta region in the north of the country and will comprise a 180MW solar park and 112MW battery energy storage system.

The solar system will include a 10MW pilot of Australian company 5B’s Maverick technology, which uses modular and prefabricated solar panels that allow installation in a third of the time and occupy half the surface.

The remaining 170MW will be bifacial panels, as used in the 80MW Andes Solar II-A expansion which came into operation earlier in the year and planned for the 59MW San Fernando solar project in eastern Colombia.

The 112MW lithium battery storage system, which is expected to be the largest in Latin America, uses Fluence’s 6th generation Sunstack solution with a 5-hour storage capacity.

The 73MW Campo Lindo wind farm is located near Los Ángeles in the Biobío Region in central Chile. The project is the first of several wind farms forming a 480MW cluster, which is intended to generate economies of scale during construction and operations.

“Both projects are a fundamental piece of our Greentegra strategy, with which we are accelerating the energy transition process that the country has initiated towards a more competitive and sustainable electricity matrix,” said Ricardo Falú, CEO of AES Gener at a virtual groundbreaking of the two projects.

AES Gener’s Greentegra strategy is aimed to position the company as a leader in renewables in the region with the development of new and innovative solutions, which also can be introduced elsewhere in the world.

The company plans to add more than 2,300MW of renewable capacity and batteries to its portfolio in Chile by 2024.