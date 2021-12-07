Saudi Arabian multinational ACWA Power is set to expand its renewable energy portfolio across Europe and the Middle East, thanks to a financing agreement signed with French banking institution Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking.

The agreement was signed in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in the presence of representatives from the French and Saudi governments, ACWA Power and Natixis.

Natixis will provide up to $2 billion in funding to help ACWA Power implement new renewable energy projects in support of the firm’s efforts to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonisation.

The two companies have partnered since 2005 in renewables development with Natixis funding projects in which ACWA Power participated including with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the 300MW Sakaka solar PV project in Saudi Arabia.

The deal between ACWA Power and Natixis falls under efforts by the two to enable the provision of clean and affordable electricity to consumers and to contribute effectively to the sustainable, social and economic development of communities and countries.

Paddy Padmanathan, the CEO of ACWA Power, said the agreement: “demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing the renewable energy and decarbonisation ambition in the markets we serve by expanding cost-competitive financing solutions through innovative structures and accessing wider pools of liquidity.”

Padmanathan, added that the funding will enable ACWA Power to address the rising demand in power and water within service territories “without compromising the path towards achieving the objective of becoming net-zero by 2050.”

Anne-Christine Champion, Co-Head of Natixis, added that the funding will be directed towards projects including renewable energy, water desalination and green hydrogen.