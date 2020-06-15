The first steam turbine in history from the Doosan Škoda Power in Pilsen headed for Japan has left the gates of the production plant and successfully arrived at the Port of Hamburg.

It will now head to its final destination in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture, to the construction site of a new biomass power plant for which the turbine had been manufactured.

This turbine is a two-casing steam turbine, the Doosan Škoda Power 75 MW DST-S10. Both turbine casings are delivered assembled to reduce installation time on site. This configuration makes it possible to reduce assembly time by up to several months, which is a huge advantage for customers.

It was a big challenge for transport experts facing the changing navigability conditions of the river chosen for the transport of the 150 tonnes combined IP/LP turbine casing from the Port of Lovosice to the Port of Hamburg.

Due to unfavourable climatic conditions with minimum snow and/or rain during the preceding winter, the D-day for a casing of such proportions had to be planned for the end of February. That’s when the cargo had to leave the Doosan Škoda Power plant in order to avoid problems with the transport-river water level.

Doosan Škoda Power fulfilled this plan and the casing left the factory on 28 February 2020. From there it was transported to Lovosice and, on 9 March, the turbine was smoothly unloaded in Hamburg. To meet the same unloading date, Doosan Škoda Power transported the HP turbine casing and other parts to Hamburg by land using standard lorries.

The next project phase is on-site implementation, which is scheduled to begin in September 2020 with installing and setting up the turbine. After the other construction and operational components of the power plant are assembled, testing will take place in late 2021/early 2022 and plant operations will be gradually launched.

The plant is scheduled to be handed over for commercial use in June 2022.

