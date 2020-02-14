Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) began merging the thermal power generation businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. in February of 2014. Since our joint establishment, we have strengthened our technical capabilities to develop reliable, high-quality products and comprehensive project management ability of operations in various regions around the world. Additionally, we have bolstered our sales and services functions to further advance global business expansion.

From a global perspective, there is a trend towards decarbonization, rapid digital-technology development, and a major transformation in the energy mix. The environment surrounding the market and customer- needs is dynamically changing.

MHPS utilizes cutting-edge, clean power generation technology to promote energy carbon reduction and contribute to environmental protection. In addition, by handling various types of fuel, developing an output adjustment function to deal with sudden load fluctuations, and optimizing operation and maintenance by utilizing AI and the IoT, we are able to supply stable electricity with superior economic efficiency.

As a leading global company in the energy field, we remain dedicated to realizing a low-carbon society.