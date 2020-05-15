Founded in 2014, Initiate is a global platform dedicated entirely to accelerating change and encouraging growth within the power and energy industry.

We exist to ensure the entire sector can access emerging tech, new talent and ideas. We work closely with startups, students, corporate executives, public sector innovators, investors and disruptors of all kinds bringing them to the heart of the industry to benefit its future and that of the customers its serves.

Some examples of our activities:

Innovation booster programmes to boost promising new technologies.

Corporate-start-up matchmaking programmes.

Knowledge sharing events

Programmes for students to help ease the transition to the business environment and solve real-life business challenges.

Through our programmes and events we encourage existing industry professionals to be inspired by new ideas and new thinking, while the next generation of energy entrepreneurs benefit from gaining invaluable market knowledge.