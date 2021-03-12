French multinational energy company Total is expanding its portfolio of solar energy in France following the signing of two new deals.

The deals include a power purchase agreement signed with telecommunications firm Orange and a tender awarded to Total by the French Energy Regulatory Commission.

The deal with Orange will enable the energy company to develop 80MW of new solar energy projects in metropolitan France by 2024.

As part of the 20-year deal, Total will supply Orange with 100GWh a year of renewable electricity.

Fabienne Dulac, deputy CEO of Orange and CEO of Orange France, said: “Orange has made the reduction of its environmental footprint a major strategic focus with the ambition to be Net Zero Carbon by 2040 at Group level. By signing this contract with Total, Orange is acting in line with its objectives, which is to reduce its direct CO 2 emissions by 30% compared with 2015 and to integrate 50% renewable energies into its electricity mix by 2025. We are proud to sign a third PPA with a French company and with a player of the scale of Total, which is voluntarily committed to the development of new means of production of renewable energy in the region.”

Stéphane Michel, president gas, renewables & power at Total, added: “By signing with Orange one of the largest Corporate PPAs in France to date, Total is asserting itself as a strategic supplier of renewable electricity. This is a new step in the implementation of our profitable growth strategy in renewable energies.

“We want to support large industrial consumers in their energy transition towards carbon neutrality. Our ambition is therefore to develop renewable electricity purchase contracts with corporate customers through projects from our development portfolio in France”

Latest national solar energy tender

The tender awarded to Total by the French Energy Regulatory Commission, CRE, will enable the development of 50MW of solar capacity.

The award made to Total in the ninth round of the CRE 4 project positions Total as number 1 in solar development in France with close to 400MW, the largest volume awarded over the last 18 months.

All of the projects awarded to Total will be constructed and commissioned by 2022.

“Total once again confirms its commitment to developing renewable energies in France. We are proud, through our participation in the French Energy Regulatory Commission’s calls for tenders, to participate in the transformation of the French energy landscape,” reiterated Julien Pouget, senior vice president renewables of Total.