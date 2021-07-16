Shell and ScottishPower have partnered to submit multiple proposals for new large-scale floating offshore wind farms, as part of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind Leasing.

ScotWind Leasing is the first round of seabed leasing for offshore wind in Scottish waters in over a decade and will grant property rights for new, large-scale offshore wind project development, including floating wind.

The partners aim to couple their experience working offshore to maximise the opportunities in the burgeoning offshore wind market.

According to a statement from Shell, floating offshore wind, a technology that is poised to scale up at pace, is suitable for use in deeper water zones where fixed foundations aren’t feasible, making it ideal for Scottish waters.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson said Scotland “is the windiest country in Europe and has the biggest and most experienced offshore sector”.

“With just a few months until the COP26 UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, ScotWind will help create a whole new industry in floating wind that will play a crucial role in putting the country on course for a cleaner and greener future.”

Shell UK Country Chair David Bunch said: “If our bid is successful, Shell and SPR are fully committed to working with Scottish communities and businesses to help develop supply chains and expertise which could make Scotland a world leader in floating wind.”

Crown Estate Scotland is expected to announce the results of this round of ScotWind Leasing in early 2022.