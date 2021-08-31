Danish engineering firm Ramboll has selected Patrick Gilly to drive the green transformation of its traditional oil & gas services.

Ramboll seeks to ramp up renewable energy projects, and also plans to refocus the 280 offshore experts who have worked with projects for the oil & gas sector.

”The energy system of the future will be based on renewable energy and decarbonisation technologies such as Carbon Capture & Storage, hydrogen, and Power-to-X. The oil & gas sector plays a vital role in creating this energy system. It controls part of the infrastructure, has technology know-how, and possesses the financial muscle required.

“Patrick Gilly has in-depth knowledge of the oil & gas sector and knows what it takes to help it move in a greener direction. I am convinced that Patrick is the right person to drive the transition of our services that we are going through,” said Group Chief Operation Officer in Ramboll Michael Simmelsgaard, who until 1 September is double-hatting as Managing Director of Ramboll’s energy business.

In recent years, Ramboll has been appointed for several green projects in the oil & gas sector, including assistance in reducing the carbon footprint of oil companies, testing storage of captured carbon, and expanding the portfolio to the production of renewable energy.

The Danish CCS project Greensand, which will store CO2 offshore in the Siri area in the North Sea, is one of these projects. The energy island in the North Sea where Ramboll is the VindØ Consortium’s consultant is another.

“The competencies required for this type of project are to a large extent the same as the ones applied in oil & gas projects. We want to leverage this breadth of experience and expertise and put them at the service of the all-important energy transition. This is the direction we have taken, and Patrick can help us lead the way,” said Michael Simmelsgaard.