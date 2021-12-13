Maersk Training readies Saudi Arabia’s workforce for renewables future

Global training consultancy Maersk Training has formed a collaboration with Saudi Arabian training company Saudi Electric Services Polytechnic to create a technical training programme. The programme is designed to develop skills within the region’s renewable energy workforce.

The initiative will support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), which aims to increase renewable energy production, achieve a balance in the energy mix, and reduce emissions.

Have you read?

ADNOC partners with GE Gas Power to decarbonise gas fleet

ENGIE and Masdar to expand UAE’s green hydrogen market with $5bn alliance

Vijay Rangachari, Regional Managing Director, Eastern Hemisphere, Maersk Training, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with SESP and play a role in developing the building blocks of Saudi Arabia’s diversified energy mix of tomorrow.”

In order to increase the share of natural gas and renewable energy sources to approximately 50% by 2030, the workforce needs to receive the necessary technical training and skills development.

Maersk Training will offer its experience in training organisations, crew and individuals in the oil & gas, maritime and wind sectors, thereby supporting Saudi Electric Services Polytechnic (SESP) to achieve the required workforce capability development for the renewable energy sector.

According to Maersk Training, the collaboration with Saudi Electric Services Polytechnic will lead to the creation of multiple long term training modules based on industry needs. It will run over the next six years at least and will train more than 3,000 trainees.

The agreement was signed between Vijay Rangachari, Regional Managing Director, Eastern Hemisphere, Maersk Training and Dr. Khalid Al Somaili Managing Director, Saudi Electric Services Polytechnic at the Danish Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.