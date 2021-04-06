Eni, Eni Corporate University and the University of Strathclyde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and deliver a programme to help professionals and workforces working in the Scottish oil and gas sector to transfer their skills to renewable energy technologies.

The programme, which aims to support the Scottish Government’s plans for the energy transition, will build on Eni’s experience in offshore operations and on the University of Strathclyde’s expertise in the field of renewable energy.

Alessandro Della Zoppa, Director of Eni Energy Solutions, said: “Ensuring a successful transition of workforces from fossil fuels activities to renewables and green technologies is key to our decarbonisation strategy and consistent with our DNA as a socially responsible company in the countries where we operate”.

The two partners intend to expand the collaboration to research projects in offshore wind, in particular, to support new technologies development such as floating wind. Furthermore, they will work together to promote a new approach on the strategic delivery of future energy supply in Scotland by championing the creation of local employment and opportunities for local enterprises.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, principal & vice-chancellor of the University of Strathclyde and co-chair of the Scottish Government Energy Advisory Board, said: “Innovative companies like Eni are central to a successful transition to renewable energy and the achievement of net zero emissions. They can utilise their extensive energy sector expertise and financial resources to accelerate the transition from carbon-based fuels to renewables and make the latter more economically-viable. At Strathclyde we have a vast array of industry knowledge, cutting-edge research and development and world-leading expertise in renewable energy, helping to create the technologies of the future that will power our planet without damaging the ecosystem”.

This collaboration takes place ahead of COP26, taking place in Glasgow 1-12 November 2021. The focus of the event will be on the global energy transition and how every sector, including oil and gas, must decarbonise and ensure Paris Agreement goals are achieved in time.

