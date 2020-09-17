Five-part dialogue on nuclear energy

At a high-level panel of senior political figures and experts from leading international energy organisations, the IEA’s chief economist Laszlo Varro said the organisation’s analysis “clearly shows” that nuclear power has an important role in making the energy transition “more cost-effective and more energy secure”.

To this end, the Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa (NIASA) in partnership with ESI Africa, invites you to a digital dialogue five-part series on the nuclear energy position.

Unpacking South Africa’s 2,500 MW “no regret” Nuclear Decision 29 September 2020 | 12h30 GMT

Dialogue overview What is meant by no regret option and will it replace Grand Inga

What is the need for nuclear in South Africa

PWR or SMR or both

The legal process that needs to be followed, section 34 determination

Models being explored

Financial mechanisms explored

Road map going forward Speakers DMRE – Zizamele Mbambo, DDG Nuclear Branch

Necsa – Ayanda Myoli, Acting GCEO

Necsa – Dave Nichols, Board Chairperson

Eskom – Riedewaan Barkadien, Chief Nuclear Officer

NRWDI – Alan Carolissen, Acting CEO

NNR – Dr Bismack Tyobeka, CEO

NIASA – Prof. Itumeng Mosala

Unpacking South Africa’s multi-purpose reactor (MPR) Ambition 5 October 2020 | 12h30 GMT

Dialogue overview The need for MPR

The global and local isotope market overview

Planned activities for the MPR

Financial implication and financial model

Legislation and licensing project roadmap Speakers DMRE – representative

Necsa – representative

NTP – MD

NNR – Dr Bismack Tyobeka, CEO

NIASA – Knox Msebenzi, MD

Apocalypse Now or Never the role of nuclear in green energy future 21 October 2020 | 12h30 GMT

Dialogue with Michael Shellenberger, the best-selling author of “Apocalypse Never”, dedicated to the importance of Nuclear Science & Technology Applications for the development of any country. Michael is an American author, environmental policy writer, co-founder of Breakthrough Institute and founder of Environmental Progress.

Dialogue overview

Is human activity leading to mass Extinction of various species

Is the planet facing an immediate apocalypse situation

How are humans negatively affecting the planet

What is the role of energy in mitigating climate change

What is the role of nuclear in mitigating climate change

Big Block nuclear power plant vs small modular reactors SMR



27 October 2020 | 11h00 GMT

Dialogue overview Technology readiness

Technology cost-effectiveness

Safety aspect model

Ownership models

Licensing and legislation

Retrofitting NMR in existing coal plants to the decommissioned from as per IPR2019 Speakers DMRE Representative

Technical Expert: Dave Nicholls

International Independent Expert

NNR Technical Representative

NIASA President

Localisation and Job Creation 4 November 2020 | 12h30 GMT

Dialogue overview Nuclear localisation

Credible localisation levels on 2,500MW

Koeberg upgrade MPR CISF

International experience

Skills development Speakers Black Business Council; Black Management Forum; Youth In Energy; Women in Energy; Construction Manufacturing Industry; Union representative; International Association from South Korea and China

