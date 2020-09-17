Five-part dialogue on nuclear energy
At a high-level panel of senior political figures and experts from leading international energy organisations, the IEA’s chief economist Laszlo Varro said the organisation’s analysis “clearly shows” that nuclear power has an important role in making the energy transition “more cost-effective and more energy secure”.
To this end, the Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa (NIASA) in partnership with ESI Africa, invites you to a digital dialogue five-part series on the nuclear energy position.
Unpacking South Africa’s 2,500 MW “no regret” Nuclear Decision
29 September 2020 | 12h30 GMT
Dialogue overview
- What is meant by no regret option and will it replace Grand Inga
- What is the need for nuclear in South Africa
- PWR or SMR or both
- The legal process that needs to be followed, section 34 determination
- Models being explored
- Financial mechanisms explored
- Road map going forward
Speakers
DMRE – Zizamele Mbambo, DDG Nuclear Branch
Necsa – Ayanda Myoli, Acting GCEO
Necsa – Dave Nichols, Board Chairperson
Eskom – Riedewaan Barkadien, Chief Nuclear Officer
NRWDI – Alan Carolissen, Acting CEO
NNR – Dr Bismack Tyobeka, CEO
NIASA – Prof. Itumeng Mosala
Unpacking South Africa’s multi-purpose reactor (MPR) Ambition
5 October 2020 | 12h30 GMT
Dialogue overview
- The need for MPR
- The global and local isotope market overview
- Planned activities for the MPR
- Financial implication and financial model
- Legislation and licensing project roadmap
Speakers
DMRE – representative
Necsa – representative
NTP – MD
NNR – Dr Bismack Tyobeka, CEO
NIASA – Knox Msebenzi, MD
Apocalypse Now or Never the role of nuclear in green energy future
21 October 2020 | 12h30 GMT
Dialogue with Michael Shellenberger, the best-selling author of “Apocalypse Never”, dedicated to the importance of Nuclear Science & Technology Applications for the development of any country. Michael is an American author, environmental policy writer, co-founder of Breakthrough Institute and founder of Environmental Progress.
Dialogue overview
- Is human activity leading to mass Extinction of various species
- Is the planet facing an immediate apocalypse situation
- How are humans negatively affecting the planet
- What is the role of energy in mitigating climate change
- What is the role of nuclear in mitigating climate change
Big Block nuclear power plant vs small modular reactors SMR
27 October 2020 | 11h00 GMT
Dialogue overview
- Technology readiness
- Technology cost-effectiveness
- Safety aspect model
- Ownership models
- Licensing and legislation
- Retrofitting NMR in existing coal plants to the decommissioned from as per IPR2019
Speakers
DMRE Representative
Technical Expert: Dave Nicholls
International Independent Expert
NNR Technical Representative
NIASA President
Localisation and Job Creation
4 November 2020 | 12h30 GMT
Dialogue overview
- Nuclear localisation
- Credible localisation levels on 2,500MW
- Koeberg upgrade MPR CISF
- International experience
- Skills development
Speakers
Black Business Council; Black Management Forum; Youth In Energy; Women in Energy; Construction Manufacturing Industry; Union representative; International Association from South Korea and China
