Nuclear clean up company, Magnox Limited, has awarded a contract to Altrad for the provision of support services, across six nuclear decommissioning sites in the United Kingdom (UK).

The four-year contract, which commenced on the 19th October 2020, will encompass Altrad providing services at six of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) owned sites including; Chapelcross, Dungeness A, Hinkley A, Hunterston A, Trawsfynnydd and Wylfa nuclear power stations.

Altrads general manager for the Magnox Estate, Kevin Williamson, commented: “We are delighted to have signed this performance-driven contract with our long-term client Magnox Limited, which demonstrates our ability to deliver sustainable value for our client, in a collaborative manner”.

The contract award builds upon a fifteen-year relationship with Magnox Limited, during which time Altrad has delivered a range of services including access, asbestos removal, thermal insulation, environmental cleaning, corrosion protection, cladding and minor civil work.

“Magnox Ltd is pleased to have awarded a framework contract with Altrad for a further four-years and we look forward to working closely with them to support the delivery of our decommissioning programme in a safe and sustainable manner. Our contract objectives were wholly met by Altrads approach and their capability, which includes the introduction of further innovation and the delivery of greater efficiency that will be delivered across the NDA owned sites,” said Steven Lock, FM category manager of Magnox Limited.

Altrad’s managing director, David Fitzsimons added: “We are proud to support several other UK nuclear contracts at Sellafield, across the entire EDF generation fleet, at Hinkley C and at Capenhurst and Aldermaston – delivered by over 1,000 Altrad nuclear professionals”.

