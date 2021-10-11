US commits $20m to produce clean hydrogen from nuclear power

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $20 million in funding to demonstrate technology that will produce clean hydrogen energy from nuclear power.

The project will produce clean hydrogen from nuclear power at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Phoenix, Arizona.

Six tonnes of stored hydrogen will be used to produce approximately 200MWh electricity during times of high demand, and may also be used to make chemicals and other fuels.

The project will provide insights about integrating nuclear energy with hydrogen production technologies and inform future clean hydrogen production deployments at scale.

The aim is to progress DOE’s H2@Scale vision for clean hydrogen across multiple sectors and help meet the Department’s Hydrogen Shot goal of $1 per 1 kilogram in one decade.

“Developing and deploying clean hydrogen can be a crucial part of the path to achieving a net-zero carbon future and combatting climate change,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy David M. Turk.

“Using nuclear power to create hydrogen energy is an illustration of DOE’s commitment to funding a full range of innovative pathways to create affordable, clean hydrogen, to meet DOE’s Hydrogen Shot goal, and to advance our transition to a carbon-free future,” added Turk.

US Senator Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) said: “I am committed to supporting state-of-the-art investments to secure our energy future, including bypassing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which provides $9.5 billion for national clean hydrogen hubs, hydrogen manufacturing and recycling programs, and programs to lower the cost of clean hydrogen. I look forward to working with the Department and Arizonans to encourage such investments going forward.”

PNW Hydrogen LLC will be the primary recipient of the DOE award and will collaborate with multiple stakeholders including Idaho National Laboratory, National Energy Technology Laboratory, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, OxEon, Electric Power Research Institute, Arizona State University, University of California Irvine, Siemens, Xcel Energy, Energy Harbor and the LA Department of Water and Power.