The Decommissioning Gap – Key to a holistic pathway for energy transition

As the global energy system moves from the old, fossil-based, to the new, “sustainable” system, key stakeholders are realizing that replacing the old with the new is a multi-trillion dollar challenge on top of a multi-trillion dollar challenge.

By Ruediger Koenig and Julien Halfon

How well the energy industry can deal with this challenge will depend to a large extent on how well they can develop and adopt a holistic pathway to close ‘The Decommissioning Gap’.

The traditional perspective on decommissioning is best exemplified by two extremes:

In the nuclear industry , nuclear sites often have high potential residual value in the national / regional energy system (location, infrastructure and logistics) but their decommissioning projects are relatively long, expensive and technically challenging that require substantial resources, locally and in the general energy supply chain. At the same time, their decommissioning liabilities are generally well defined and fully or partially pre-funded. The success of the decommissioning project materially impacts the site’s repurposing potential. It is also important to note that nuclear decommissioning usually comes at the end of long asset lifetime and is the responsibility of large public or private utilities.

, nuclear sites often have high potential residual value in the national / regional energy system (location, infrastructure and logistics) but their decommissioning projects are relatively long, expensive and technically challenging that require substantial resources, locally and in the general energy supply chain. At the same time, their decommissioning liabilities are generally well defined and fully or partially pre-funded. The success of the decommissioning project materially impacts the site’s repurposing potential. It is also important to note that nuclear decommissioning usually comes at the end of long asset lifetime and is the responsibility of large public or private utilities. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the decommissioning of coal or gas fired plants has been an after-thought: low technical risk, short decommissioning period and sometimes even positive cash value (through recycling of components and metals).

Have you read?

Report reveals the financial implications of a future powered by wind

‘Pragmatic approach’ needed for energy transition – Italgas chief

The importance of power flexibility to reach net zero

The Energy Transition has brought a fundamental change to the traditional life cycle as we discover an altogether new challenge: the massive Decommissioning Gap created by a paradigm shift. Decommissioning is no longer the “end-of-life” phase of an energy asset but rather a key part of the energy transition and of the circular economy.

The Decommissioning Gap is a global challenge. Conservative estimates put it at nearly $4 trillion of financial liabilities globally (Circular Economy – Lessons Learned from and for Nuclear, 2021).

As such, it transcends the traditional, limited lifecycle perspectives. Instead of individual companies managing individual end-of-life assets and projects, their ability to manage the transition becomes a crucial strategic factor.

Image credit: 4 Dimensions of the circle – Holistic Pathway for Energy Transition; Halfon/Koenig at ENLIT 21

A circular economy approach is key to driving sustainable change in the sector. This will see plant closures treated as a business development opportunity, rather than a mere end-of-life issue. It will also ensure that financial liability is managed in a way that secures value-for-money now and for future generations.

In practice, a question remains: what needs to be considered when viewing a plant decommissioning through the lens of circular economy?

Image credit: 4 Dimensions of the circle – Holistic Pathway for Energy Transition; Halfon/Koenig at ENLIT 21

There are several dimensions:

The physical and industrial aspects– site, infrastructure, resources

The financial requirements – funds needed, investor perspectives on liabilities, potential funding shortfall,…

The societal context – cleaning up legacy issues and trusting in a clean(er) future

The corporate strategy – how re-use of old assets and new business models interrelate.

Human resources

In order to ensure a successful decommissioning process, it is essential to communicate with local communities confirming that the process is safe.

Communication is vital to provide assurance to investors that risks and liabilities have been identified and mitigation strategies developed and implemented.

Engineers and other specialised trades must be in sufficient numbers and have the necessary expertise to ensure a safe and efficient decommissioning process. They will also ensure the site rebuilding phase based on the repurposing efforts.

These skills are highly technical and regulated and need to take into account the shift from legacy to novel technologies, complying with latest regulatory requirements and safety standards.

Managing resources effectively can have a significant impact on optimising the economics of the decommissioning project.

As plants are shut, capabilities are lost and various aspects related to the functioning of the plant are scaled down.

It is vitally important to ensure that this scale down occurs simultaneously with a scale up to support the repurposing project, with a fully functioning value chain, supported by a strategic localisation plan.

Strategic and financial challenges

Developing economies of scale and improving efficiency rates are vital to improving the decommissioning business case.

Repurposing the site decreases the liability of the asset by ensuring a quicker, more focused decommissioning process and provides opportunities for reinvestment into the site. But this can be achieved only if the financial resources are in place to ensure the timely implementation of the entire process.

Therefore, a comprehensive pre-funding strategy must be designed from inception as it has proven its usefulness when it comes to mitigating operational expenses and inefficiencies related to decommissioning. Additionally, sufficient decommissioning reserves reduce cost of capital and balance sheet pressures for energy asset owners at a time when they are dealing with changing business models.

And at every point throughout the project, gaining the required regulatory approvals minimise financial and other risks.

Conclusion

Adopting a “circular economy” approach to plant decommissioning ultimately lowers its financial burden, helps repurpose sites and assets to meet the new environmental and societal requirements, and protects stakeholders from stranded assets with a legacy tainted by a carbon-heavy past.

The takeaway for asset managers is that a clearly defined and well-established pre-funded decommissioning plan increases project value and decreases risk.

About the authors:

Ruediger (Rudy) Koenig, Interim Manager and Executive Advisor

Rudy has 30 years of executive experience along the value chain in the international low-carbon industry. In his advisory capacity, he has supported various international new build and decommissioning programmes.

He is Advisory Board Member of Asia Nuclear Business Platform, Enlit Europe, and other industry panels. He serves as an independent expert on a nuclear programme board of the European Commission.

Julien Halfon, Head of Pension and Corporate Solutions – BNP PARIBAS Asset Management

Julien is Head of Pension and Corporate Solutions at BNP Paribas AM having joined in April 2018 from Mercer where he spent 6years as Principal. Prior to that Julien worked for Goldman Sachs, Aon, P-Solve and Lazard.

Join Julien Halfon at the Enlit Europe Lifecycle Management Hub Theatre 11 (Hall 16) to unpack this topic in more detail or join the panel discussion entitled: 4 Dimensions of the circle – Holistic Pathway for Energy Transition on Thursday 2 December, 10.50AM.