Andrea Basso, newly appointed as UK managing director at international nuclear engineering firm Ansaldo Nuclear in July 2020, has restructured the firm’s senior team to support the business as it expands its capabilities and heightens its profile.

New appointments include Bill Jheinga, projects delivery director, Phil Stockdale, UK business development director and Steve Wright, operations director, who will join existing financial director, Dan Brockman, to form Basso’s overall senior support team.

Andrea Basso

Having managed and led the majority of functions within Ansaldo Nuclear, Andrea Basso has played a significant role in shaping and developing the firm over the past ten years.

As managing director, first priority for Basso is to develop Ansaldo Nuclear’s existing, highly skilled workforce.

Phil Stockdale

Phil Stockdale, the firm’s new UK business development director formerly held the role of sales director at SenseWaves. Stockdale explains his planned approach for the business: “…I am delighted to bring my experience, analytical and problem-solving skills to the business to help deliver exceptional solutions for all our customers.”

As an electrical engineer, Stockdale provided the first systems to the nuclear industry in the 1980s and has worked in the civil and nuclear engineering defence industries nationally and internationally.

Steve Wright

Steve Wright, newly appointed operations director, who has worked in engineering and construction procurement for 36 years, has been given the challenge of maintaining the levels of productivity expected from the organisation.

Wright comments on his new role in the business: “The opportunity to work with so many skilled people who are all focused on safe delivery, leading the review and business improvement processes, whilst testing and implementing innovation ideas, allows us to continually improve on our delivery and quality promises to clients. It really is a great place to be.”

Bill Jheinga

Bill Jheinga, project delivery director, who gained a first class degree in mechanical engineering, is a chartered engineer and member of the Association for Project Management. His remit is to strengthen and further build Ansaldo Nuclear’s project management and delivery capability.

Jheinga adds: “Having managed and led a number of blue-chip businesses across the UK and Europe, I’m thrilled to be supporting Ansaldo Nuclear at its HQ based in my home city. The future is definitely bright, but we must continue to develop our operational and commercial prowess, building on our first-class engineering heritage…”

Dan Brockman

Completing the senior team, Dan Brockman, who has held the Financial Director role for 8 years, will continue to handle the investment that will keep Ansaldo Nuclear at the forefront of innovation and technology, whilst heavily investing in training and people to retain and attract the best in the market.



Basso comments: “I want to work with all our people to create a business that is both meaningful and inspiring. Where people come to do great work and take pride in their contributions to collaborative success. We want to encourage ideas, views and opinions and motivate people to be creative and participative. Our people are some of the best in the industry and we have the capability to achieve whatever we put our mind to.”

Upcoming projects for Ansaldo Nuclear include the support of Morgan Sindall to deliver RSP Residue Store Retreatment Plant for the PPP at Sellafield and the Clyde Commercial Framework.

The firm has also been successful in delivering and winning further work at AWE Mensa, continues to support Sellafield on two contracts for category management, with special shielded doors and in-cell, high integrity cranes, and is about to embark on a new project with BET DT. The firm is also about to start on the design and build of its lead cooling facility for BEIS AMR as part of SMR’s UK programme.

