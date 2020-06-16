South Africa has taken the first steps in a planned 2500 MW nuclear newbuild programme.

The government’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published a Request for Information regarding the start of preparations for the programme.

The department noted that given the long lead-time of building additional new nuclear capacity, upfront planning is necessary for the security of energy supply to society into the future.

Respondents are requested to complete the acknowledgement form and submit by email to rfinuclear@dmre.gov.za by 15 July 2020.

The Request for Information is intended to commence the departmental preparatory work to develop plans for a future nuclear energy build programme.

The call is in line with the Integrated Resource Plan 2019 Decision 8, which states that the Department will “commence preparations for a nuclear build programme at a pace and scale that the country can afford because it is a no-regret option in the long term”.

This will enable the department to gain insight into the cost of the programme, possible ownership structures, cost recovery, the end user cost and sustainability of the programme.

The RFI documents can be accessed on http://www.energy.gov.za/files/tenders/t_open.html and returned by email to rfinuclear@dmre.gov.za and can also be posted or hand delivered.

Responses to the RFI must be submitted by no later than 15 September 2020 at 10h00.

All queries and requests for clarification in respect of this Request For Information must be emailed to rfinuclear@dmre.gov.za.

