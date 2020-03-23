Slovenia’s only nuclear power plant, Krsko, has stated that it was not affected by the 5.3 magnitude earthquake which hit neighboring Croatia early on Sunday.

Plant operators Nuklearna Elektrarna Krsko (NEK) issued a statement that authorities began inspecting systems and equipment as a normal preventive action.

The statement confirmed: “After today’s earthquake, the preventive inspection of the plant systems and equipment in compliance with harmonised protocols confirmed that the earthquake did not affect them. The plant continues to operate reliably and safely at full power.”

The Slovenian seismological agency said the earthquake struck an area north of Zagreb, Croatia, at 6:24 a.m. on Sunday, 22nd March. The earthquake was also detected by the plant’s seismic detection system.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said the earthquake was the biggest in Zagreb in the last 140 years. It caused widespread damage including to the city’s iconic cathedral, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing

NEK is jointly owned by Slovenia and neighboring Croatia and has been operating for more than thirty years.

