Scotland shuts Hunterston B nuclear power plant

Hunterston B nuclear power station in North Ayrshire Scotland was scheduled to go offline for the final time yesterday, Friday 7 January 2022.

Reactor 4 at the site was shut down by Station Director Paul Forrest 45 years and 11 months after the station started producing electricity.

The nuclear power station, operated by EDF Energy, has produced 297.4 TWh of electricity throughout its life.

According to the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA), Hunterston B has saved 224 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, based on the historical grid mix, since it began generation in 1976.

Hunterston has also provided about 500 skilled jobs to full time staff on site, and supported more than 200 jobs with contractors.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Hunterston B has shown the best of what nuclear can provide for Scotland – clean, reliable power to keep the lights on and save our planet, and long-term, skilled jobs, on which people can build a life and a family.

“The dedicated staff who have helped keep Scottish homes warm and light for 46 years, deserve our gratitude. As the current energy crisis demonstrates, without nuclear the cost of the electricity we rely on is higher, causes pollution and leaves us reliant on burning imported fossil fuels. That’s why we need new nuclear – to get to net zero and provide the reliable, secure and clean power to live our lives.”

Under the terms of a contract with the UK Government, EDF will carry out defueling at all seven of the UK’s Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations before the sites are transferred to the NDA for its subsidiary Magnox to continue with decommissioning.

According to NIA, with Hunterston B’s retirement, the UK now has six generating nuclear power stations, providing around 16% of the country’s electricity from 6.8GW of capacity.

Three further stations will retire by March 2024, including Hinkley Point B by 15 July 2022, and all but one will retire by March 2028.

The result, suggests the NIA, will be more gas imports and threats to Scotland’s energy security.

The closure of Hunterston B comes at a time where the role of nuclear in the energy mix is a topic of debate.