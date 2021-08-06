Russian nuclear power producer, Rosatom, has signed an agreement with Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy to start production of the core catcher devices for power units 1 and 2 of Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant.

The agreement was signed when a delegation led by Dr Mohamed Shaker, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, visited Russia’s machine-building enterprise, JSC TYAZHMASH, which is based in the city of Syzran in the Samara region.

During the visit, the delegates inspected the enterprise’s main workshops, where they learned about the production of various equipment for nuclear power plants.

“Today’s truly important event is the result of diligent collaboration by project teams from both Russia and Egypt. The construction of Egypt’s nuclear power plant is taking place with the full support of [the country’s] political leadership. It is gratifying to see that the [joint] team is showing good results and successfully fulfilling all the tasks it faces in realising this project,” said Dr Mohamed Shaker.

The delegation visited the Volgodonsk branch of AEM-Technologies JSC (part of ROSATOM’s machine-building division Atomenergomash) and appraised the technological capabilities of the Volgodonsk production site where the main equipment for Egypt’s El-Dabaa NPP is manufactured.

The guests were allowed to examine the production site of reactors and steam generators and saw the equipment at various stages of production.

Another high-ranking Egyptian delegation led by Dr Amged El-Wakeel, Board Chairman of Egypt’s Nuclear Power Plant Authority, visited Russia’s southernmost nuclear power plant, Rostov Nuclear Power Plant, which is based in Volgodonsk.

The delegation was shown the central control panel, which manages the distribution of Rostov NPP-generated electricity, and employees took time to answer the Egyptian team’s questions. The company’s personnel demonstrated welding and reactor part processing procedures, as well as hydraulic tests and various control operations.

“We were ready to see modern technologies at production sites in Russia, and this gives us confidence that our cooperation will allow us to fulfil all contractual obligations: all equipment will be manufactured and delivered on time,” said Dr Amged El-Wakeel.

In 1983 the El Dabaa site on the Mediterranean coast – 170km west of Alexandria and Zafraana on the Gulf of Suez – was selected to host a nuclear plant. With a nameplate capacity of 4.8GWe, the plant is expected to account for about 10% of Egypt’s forecasted electricity demand by 2030.