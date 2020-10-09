Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom has joined the United Nations Global Compact.

The movement is considered the largest corporate social responsibility and sustainable development initiative for businesses across the world. The Compact unites over 13,000 companies from more than 160 countries.

It supports companies to do business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with ten principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. It also takes strategic actions to advance broader societal goals such as the UN sustainable development goals.

Rosatom director general, Alexey Likhachev, said: “The highest social standards, as well as ecological responsibility and safety principles have historically been a part of the the nuclear industry paradigm. Support of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals is a crucial aspect of Rosatom’s corporate strategy.”

To join the initiative Rosatom issued the letter of commitment to confirm that the company supports the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.

Rosatom has also committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the strategy, culture, and day-to-day operations. The Compact officially approved Rosatom’s application on 5 October.

“This summer Rosatom approved a Unified Industry Policy on Sustainable Development. Through its work, Rosatom strives to create favourable conditions for human living, all while ensuring that environment and natural resources are treated respectfully and sustainably. I am pleased that the UN Global Compact experts have approved Rosatom’s application. For us, this is yet another signal that our efforts in the Russian and international markets are welcomed by the global community,” said Likhachev.

Rosatom possesses a wide range of assets, including those in design, construction, and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal.

The Russian state nuclear entity is also engaged in the production of equipment and isotope products for the needs of nuclear medicine, scientific research, and materials science, as well as capacities for the production of digital and various nuclear and non-nuclear innovative products.

The company’s strategy is to develop low-carbon power generation projects, including in the field of wind generation. In South Africa it has launched mobile water treatment solutions in the form of containerised desalination units.

