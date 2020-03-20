Rolls-Royce and Turkey’s EUAS International ICC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to evaluate the feasibility of joint production of compact nuclear power stations (aka SMR) to underpin clean economic growth.

This collaboration will help the provision of low carbon energy systems and marks an exciting new chapter in the strong relationship between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Turkey.

The agreement, which Rolls-Royce has signed in its role as a member of a consortium designing this power station, commits to a study that will look at the technical, licensing, commercial and investment cases for the deployment of the consortium’s power station; potential construction processes; and market potential in Turkey and globally.

David Orr, consortium director, Rolls-Royce, said: “Addressing climate change is not only our planet’s most pressing long term challenge but also can be a crucial economic opportunity. Our power station is affordable, fast to deploy and is an attractive investment that will stimulate tens of thousands of jobs regionally and embed prosperity and quality of life for decades to come. Turkey’s domestic and regional nuclear power opportunities are incredibly exciting, and we look forward to exploring how our consortium’s power station will support its energy, economic and industrial ambitions.”

Yahya Yılmaz Bayraktarlı, CEO, EUAS International ICC, stated, “Our vision is to diversify electricity resources with nuclear power. We aim to develop a sustainable nuclear industry, which contributes to economic growth and social wealth of the country. Turkey already develops nuclear power plants of larger scale with its international partners. Competitiveness in price is an important indicator for us. The feasibility of small modular reactors is a research and development issue we continuously monitor.”

The consortium which is designing the power station comprises Assystem, Atkins, BAM Nuttall, Laing O’Rourke, National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), Rolls-Royce, Jacobs, The Welding Institute (TWI) and Nuclear AMRC.

Components for compact power station will be manufactured in standardised sections in factories, before being transported to sites for rapid assembly inside a weatherproof canopy. This cuts costs by avoiding weather disruptions, provides excellent conditions for workers and secures incremental efficiency savings by using streamlined and advanced manufacturing processes for its components.

Collaboration between Turkey’s energy sector and Rolls-Royce has been active since 2013 when a joint supply chain study was undertaken with the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Turkey and Istanbul Technical University.

This new agreement will see phased collaboration during the next two years.

