Rolls-Royce and CEZ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the potential for compact nuclear power stations, known as small modular reactors (SMR).

The compact nuclear power stations will be built in the Czech Republic.

Rolls-Royce is leading the UK SMR Consortium that is designing this type of low-cost nuclear power station. Its standardised, factory-made components and advanced manufacturing processes push down costs; and the rapid assembly of the modules inside a weatherproof canopy at the power station site itself speeds up schedules.

The UK SMR Consortium is working with its partners and the UK government to secure a commitment for a fleet of factory-built nuclear power stations in the UK, with exports of the design being explored in tandem.

The consortium features companies including Assystem, Atkins, BAM Nuttall, Jacobs, Laing O’Rourke, National Nuclear Laboratory, Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Rolls-Royce and TWI.

Tom Samson, interim CEO of the UK SMR consortium, said: “Nuclear power is central to tackling climate change and economic recovery across the world. The affordability and speed with which we can assemble the entire power station will no doubt make it a very attractive option for CEZ as it looks to its future reliable low carbon energy supply. I look forward to developing this important relationship for the future.”

Daniel Beneš, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of CEZ, said: “New energy solutions and technologies play an important role in our business and we have been focusing on small modular reactors for quite some time now, especially in our top research company UJV Řež. In the future, they can be an important alternative that we cannot ignore. The partnership with Rolls-Royce and other global companies is therefore a logical step in our endeavour.”

