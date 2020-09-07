French nuclear reactor business Framatome has partnered with computer software provider ADAGOS to bring advanced, parsimonious artificial intelligence technology to the nuclear energy industry.

The two will leverage ADAGOS’ neural network to solve large and complex problems using fewer computational and data resources compared to previous generations.

The neural network approach based on parsimony reduces resources such as the amount of learning data, energy consumption, size of neural network, requested memory and computing time required to implement deep-learning methods.

The technology will enable calculation times for non-linear fields such as neutronics and computational fluid designs to be reduced from days to a few minutes.

Sensitivity studies are raised to the next level with extensive results verses one for consideration. Calculation files are several hundred times smaller and can be compressed and decompressed infinitely, saving time and money for operators within the industry, according to a statement.

Alexis Marincic, senior executive vice president of the Engineering and Design Authority at Framatome, said: “This partnership combines Framatome’s engineering expertise and ADAGOS’ cutting-edge technology to automate and resolve complex issues.

“Together, we share a commitment to provide the nuclear industry with an unprecedented, high-quality, innovative solution that transforms data and drives performance for our customers’ daily operations.”

Catherine Cornand, senior executive vice president of the installed base business unit at Framatome, adds: “Artificial intelligence is a game changer for advancing technologies and increasing the competitiveness and efficiency of the nuclear energy industry now and in the decades to come.

“This partnership will allow us to provide new digital solutions for our customers worldwide, contributing to reliable, economical, low-carbon electricity.”