The first five of 156 tanks have been installed at the Hinkley Point C nuclear new build site in Somerset, UK, which marks the start of physical works being delivered by the MEH Alliance.

The walled-in tanks are designed to contain, store, distribute and prepare various fluids in support of reactor operations, including coolant, oil, effluents and additives. The tanks represent a critical part of the Hinkley Point C infrastructure.

This year, approximately 24 more tanks will be installed, ranging in shapes and sizes and culminating in a total of around 156 tanks being delivered over the course of the project.

Gavin Schlechter, Walled-in Plant Construction Lead for the MEH Alliance, said: “This work is being delivered safely and in line with social distancing and other protective [COVID-19] measures, to ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of all those who work with and for us, as well as the general public.

“The work this week highlights the positive progress that continues to be delivered on this important project, despite the challenges currently being faced.”

The installation of the third tank also provided a valuable opportunity to test and demonstrate the welding capability which exists in the UK and which meets the required nuclear standards.

Welding capability is a critical enabler to delivering the Hinkley Point C project, which is reinforced through the work that EDF (supported by the MEH Alliance), the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the Weldability SiF Foundation and South West Institute of Technology and Bridgwater & Taunton College, are undertaking to develop a new welding centre of excellence in Bridgwater 2.

The MEH Alliance is a partnership between Altrad, Balfour Beatty Bailey, Cavendish Nuclear and Doosan Babcock, working together across the new build Hinkley Point C nuclear project site to integrate and coordinate the delivery of all mechanical electrical heating (MEH) and ventilation works, cabling and associated support services.

