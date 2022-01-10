Hungarian government partners with Framatome on nuclear innovation

French nuclear company Framatome and the Ministry of Innovation and Technology of Hungary have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) facilitating cooperation in the field of nuclear development.

The collaboration aims to advance education and training, research and development, the implementation of new technologies and knowledge transfer.

Frédéric Lelièvre, senior executive vice president, Sales, Regions and the I&C Business Unit at Framatome, said: “Framatome is committed to the development of the Hungarian nuclear fleet. We will work with the Ministry to use the wealth of existing industry expertise to help educate future nuclear professionals.

“We are preparing for generational change through a systematic knowledge management approach that leverages today’s expertise for tomorrow.”

The agreement is aligned with the goals of the Hungarian nuclear energy strategy, according to Framatome, which aims to drive energy security and decarbonisation in the region.

This strategic agreement supports the joint work of the Hungarian Nuclear Industry Platform and will reinforce Framatome’s existing footprint in Hungary through its subsidiary Framatome Kft.

Framatome Kft provides maintenance support for long-term operations of existing plants, as well as supports the PAKS II nuclear project, a collaboration between the Russian and Hungarian governments.

The Framatome team delivered and implemented the safety I&C system of the current four units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, and the main I&C system of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant will also be provided by Framatom, in collaboration with Siemens.