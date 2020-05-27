GMB London and East of England have welcomed EDF’s application for planning consent for the £18bn ($23bn) Suffolk new nuclear power station, considered vital to the UK’s energy security.

EDF submitted the application for a Development Consent Order (DCO) to the Planning Inspectorate on Wednesday 27 May to develop a new zero carbon nuclear power station at Sizewell in Suffolk.

If approved, Sizewell C will supply 7 per cent of the total UK’s electricity when completed (around 6 million homes). It will also support the expansion of renewables and improve the UK’s national resilience by reducing the need for energy imports.

GMB Congress policy is to support this zero carbon electricity power project, which is vital to the UK’s energy future and to the economic prosperity of Suffolk.

Warren Kenny, GMB Regional Secretary, said: “GMB London and East of England welcome this first step in getting this huge project off the ground.

“If the UK is to stand any chance of meeting the net zero carbon emissions targets by 2050 this project has to go ahead.

“This is a welcome opening chapter in what will be a very long story and like in previous centuries Suffolk will continue to play a vital role in the economic history of this nation,” concludes Kenny.

The application for the DCO will only be given when the Inspectorate are satisfied that the project is safe to go ahead.

Project details

Sizewell C will provide a huge stimulus to the UK economy following the Coronavirus pandemic. Around 25,000 employment opportunities and 1,000 apprenticeships will be created during construction.

The plant will be a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is delivering huge economic benefits to the South West and boosting the UK’s industrial capacity. Using the same design means Sizewell C will benefit from significantly reduced construction costs and lower risk. Innovative financing has the potential to reduce costs even further.

The application for a Development Consent Order follows four rounds of public consultation which began in 2012. More than 10,000 residents and organisations in Suffolk have contributed their views and helped to shape the final proposals. There will be a vocal lobby who oppose the project but they are in a minority.

Full details of the planning process can be found here.

