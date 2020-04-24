French nuclear major Framatome has been awarded a multimillion-euro contract to modernize the crane instrumentation and control (I&C) systems at the research neutron source Heinz Maier-Leibnitz (FRM II), which is operated by the Technical University of Munich.

The crane systems support various activities, such as neutron experiments, maintenance, waste treatment and fuel handling.

“Working with exceptional organizations like the FRM II to advance research strengthens our capabilities and allows us to better serve our customers,” said Frédéric Lelièvre, senior executive vice president in charge of Sales, Regional Platforms and the I&C Business Unit at Framatome. “This contract builds on our expertise beyond nuclear power generation as we expand our support for research reactors, sterilization and medical facility automation.”

This modernization project involves dismantling existing components, commissioning four new cranes and implementing an automated control system. These improvements comply with the safety standards of the Nuclear Safety Standards Commission (KTA) and enhance reactor safety, reduce maintenance costs, sustain long-term operation and safeguard investments in the facility.

“By modernizing the crane systems, we ensure the future availability of neutrons for scientific research and medical and industrial applications,” said Daniel Schneider, FRM II project manager.

The modernized I&C system provides fail-safe, redundant components and advanced cyber security functionality. This safety-related system requires an independent review by the TÜV Technical Inspection Association before installation. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

