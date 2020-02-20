Framatome has signed a series of service contracts with Finnish utility TVO for the long term operation of the Olkiluoto 3 European Pressurized Reactor (EPR).

These contracts cover nuclear plant outage and maintenance scopes, including engineering, I&C and non-destructive testing services over an extended period of time.

“These contracts mark an important step as we work with TVO to prepare for the operation of the EPR at Olkiluoto 3,” said Bernard Fontana, CEO of Framatome. “This strengthens the partnerships among our teams as we work together to provide innovative and efficient technologies and services for the safe, reliable and low-carbon operations of Olkiluoto 3.”

Read more

ENGIE expands partnership on nuclear research with France’s CEA

Barakah plant startup brings nuclear energy to Arabian peninsula

“Signing of these contracts with our long term partner and supplier is an important part as we are moving towards the start of a long-term reliable, climate friendly green production at Olkiluoto 3 EPR, where nuclear safety always comes first”, said Marjo Mustonen, senior vice president, electricity production of TVO.

Framatome created Framatome Finland Oy, a new subsidiary locally organized to support the execution of these contracts and to foster growth in Northern Europe. Framatome Finland Oy capitalizes on the skills and competencies developed by our teams during the Olkiluoto 3 project and consolidates the local supply chain.

“Our presence in Finland will allow us to effectively deliver these service contracts for the Olkiluoto 3 EPR and positions us to further support our utility partners in Finland and Sweden,” said Catherine Cornand, senior executive vice president of Framatome’s Installed Base Business Unit. “Building on our global experience and expertise, the entire Framatome team looks forward to develop additional offerings for current and potential customers throughout Northern Europe.”

TVO is the Finnish utility that operates the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant, home to two operating BWR reactors located on Finland’s west coast. Once the Olkiluoto 3 EPR is operational, it is expected to generate 1 600 megawatts of low-carbon electricity. This is enough electricity to power 665 000 homes.

As a nuclear steam supply system specialist, Framatome offers expertise in new build EPR projects alongside EDF. Framatome is contributing to the construction and commissioning of six EPRs around the world: two at Taishan in China, one at Olkiluoto in Finland, one at Flamanville in France and two at Hinkley Point in the United-Kingdom.

Sign up for our newsletter