French-based designer and supplier of nuclear steam supply systems, equipment and services has acquired the nuclear and process automation arm of Hungary-based firm Evopro.

The acquisition of Evopro nuclear and process automation by Framatome is expected to be finalised by the first quarter of 2021.

Approximately 30 Evopro NPA employees will join Framatome to help the firm to strengthen its position in Central Europe and establish a local presence in Hungary.

Evopro NPA’s expertise includes projects that involve instrumentation and control (I&C) for the nuclear industry and the European Spallation Source, and process and other energy automation activities, mainly in Hungary.

Frédéric Lelièvre, senior executive vice president of Sales, Regional Platforms and I&C at Framatome, said: “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in Central Europe as major I&C projects, such as those at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant.

“Our customers in the region will quickly experience the acquisition’s added value and benefits, including the local proximity of our expert team, in line with our development strategy.”

