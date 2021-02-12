French nuclear reactor business Framatome has signed an agreement with Wrocław University of Science and Technology in Poland to develop and support training programmes for the next generation of nuclear energy professionals.

The agreement makes available internship, recruitment and joint research opportunities in the field of nuclear energy for Wrocław students.

“Our team at Framatome and the professors from the Faculty of Mechanical and Power Engineering at Wrocław have a shared commitment to preparing students for nuclear energy careers and building the pipeline of talent for the future workforce,” said Bernard Fontana, CEO of Framatome.

“This agreement is at the heart of our strategy to enhance skills and recruitment, and strengthen our presence in Central Europe.”

Framatome and Wrocław University will develop targeted education for graduate and post-graduate nuclear engineering students. To enhance nuclear energy workforce skills in Poland, these programs will promote technical knowledge aligned with the industry’s needs and help progress advanced technologies.

Collaboration activities will also include research in the areas of structural mechanics, thermal-hydraulics, EPR cycle, safety and accident analysis for nuclear components and systems.

The professors from the Faculty of Mechanical and Power Engineering at Wrocław University of Science and Technology educate students in close cooperation with industry partners to satisfy the demands of different industries.

The growing and developing field of nuclear power engineering is one of the most important and strategic branches of the national economy in Poland.

Image: Bernard Fontana, CEO of Framatome, signs agreement with Wrocław University of Science and Technology