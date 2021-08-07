French nuclear infrastructure firm Framatome is acquiring a Canadian company that will help broaden its reactor work in that nation and beyond.

Framatome has announced the deal to buy the nuclear power division of RCM Technologies Canada Corp. The RCM acquisition strengthens and expands Framatome’s position in CANDU reactor design expertise.

“We welcome our new colleagues to Framatome’s worldwide team of engineers and experts,” said Bernard Fontana, CEO of Framatome. “Framatome has been in Canada for more than 50 years and we are reinforcing our commitment to growing our operations in the country. The acquisition of RCM’s nuclear power systems division enhances our unique expertise in engineering, procurement and construction for the nuclear energy industry and positions us well to serve our Canadian customers.”

Framatome has more than 300 employees working in Canada. They are focused on engineering, nuclear services, hardware, design, safety and control systems within the Candu nuclear fleet there.

The CANDU (for Canada deuterium uranium) is a heavy pressurized water reactor design. It was originally developed in Ontario and has been exported globally. CANDU Energy is a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group.

Framatome is majority-owned by France’s EDF Energy with minority stakes held by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

