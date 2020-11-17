Two major energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms will collaborate on marketing and design services for future nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) power plants in North America.

Fluor Corp. and Sargent & Lundy reached an agreement to collaborate for the execution of new NuScale Power projects. Oregon-based NuScale has already received federal approvals moving it closer to actual market implementation of SMRs, which could generate about 77MW each and be put together in modules with smaller land footprints, construction and operational costs.

Read more

South Africa weighs big block nuclear vs small modular reactors

Ontario utility to advance nuclear SMR development

“Fluor has been a leader in serving the nuclear industry for more than 70 years including the design and construction support for more than 25 units, plus nearly 100 million hours of operations and maintenance work,” said Alan Boeckmann, Fluor’s executive chairman. “This collaboration agreement with one of the most respected companies serving the nuclear power industry brings nearly 150 years of combined experience and further solidifies the opportunity to bring new carbon-free energy to the U.S. and North America.”

Under the new agreement with Sargent & Lundy, Fluor will design the turbine island and balance-of-plant facilities with Sargent & Lundy providing the design for the nuclear island.

Sign up for our newsletter

NuScale’s technology is the world’s first and only small modular reactor to gain design certification approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Sargent & Lundy and NuScale agreed to work together in late July 2019 with Sargent & Lundy providing standard plant design services, as well as architect-engineering support.

California-based Fluor performs EPC and plant maintenance services at projects worldwide. The company has more than 47,000 employees across six continents.

Sargent & Lundy has performed EPC contractor and design services at nearly 1,000 power plants globally.

Originally published by power-eng.com