Doosan Škoda Power, a manufacturer and supplier of steam turbines and components for power-generating operations, has won a contract to modernize two turbine sets with a total capacity of 440 MW at Unit 1 of the Mochovce nuclear power plant (NPP).

The plant is owned and operated by Slovenské elektrárne, a.s. and combined, the two units operated at Mochovce NPP generate enough electricity to cover over a quarter of the national consumption in Slovakia.

Doosan Škoda Power will supply the upgraded high- and low-pressure flow assemblies, repair reusable parts such as the outer casing and the valves of the turbine set, and also upgrade the turbine control and regulation system including assembly and commissioning. The upgrade works will take place during the planned shutdown in 2021.

“The modernization of the steam turbine will increase its safety and reliability, extend the service life and significantly improve the plant’s power generation efficiency,” adds Martin Mráz of Slovenské elektrárne, the director of the Mochovce NPP.

“This order confirms that by using our existing references and modernization solutions for steam turbines, we can significantly increase the customer’s performance by improving steam cycle efficiency in a relatively short time,” says Adam Bajer, sales & service manager at Doosan Škoda Power.

Slovenské elektrárne is the main electricity producer in Slovakia, supplying more than 17 million MWh per year to the grid and producing more than two-thirds of the total electricity production in Slovakia. Besides the Mochovce NPP, it also operates the Bohunice NPP and over 30 hydro, photovoltaic or thermal power plants in Slovakia.

