China National Nuclear Power (CNNE) has issued a tender for the procurement of up to 3GW of solar PV modules for the company, along with China Nuclear Shandong Energy and its affiliate companies.

The call is the first centralised procurement drive for solar PV in 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak and nationwide lockdown, and marks a positive step for the country’s solar industry, predicted to take a hard knock due to the shut down of manufacture and export during the lockdown period.

According to local news site PVmen, the tender is split into three ‘packages’ each representing a portion of the capacity to be provided, comprised of two 300 MW splits, and one large apportionment of 2.4 GW, with one candidate supplier shortlisted for each package.

The projects will be both self-built by the respective companies, as well as through planned acquisitions.

Companies interested in responding to the tender must do so before 31 December 2020.

