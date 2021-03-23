UK solutions company Cavendish Nuclear has been awarded a contract to ensure sustainable and safe extraction and packaging of nuclear materials at Scotland’s Dounreay nuclear processing facility.

The £2.8 million ($3.8 million) contract will support the Dounreay site’s strategy to safely decommission and reduce hazards.

The 13-month contract will see Cavendish Nuclear work with Mott MacDonald and small-medium-enterprises Alpha Engineering and 3T Safety Consultants, together with support from Frazer-Nash.

The parties will develop a scheme design and a Hazard and Operability Analysis 2 (HAZOP) study for an extension to the processing facility within the Fuel Cycle Area.

The contract includes modifying existing equipment to enable the safe extraction and packaging of nuclear material ready for export from the site.

Gary Ward, Cavendish Nuclear’s business unit director, said, “Along with our partners, we are pleased to have secured another important contract. This builds on our ongoing commitment to supporting Dounreay’s overarching priority to safely reduce the hazards on the site.”